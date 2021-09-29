Streaming company will pay someone $2,400 to binge paranormal documentaries for 24 hours

Love creepy documentaries? A documentary streaming company has the job for you.

MagellanTV is seeking someone to watch 24 hours' worth of paranormal documentaries and share about the experience on social media. They will have 48 hours to complete all of the documentaries.

Related: Company will pay $1,300 to watch 13 classic horror movies

Documentaries to watch:

"Sight Seers" 66 minutes

"My Mum Talks to Aliens" 55 minutes

"Confessions of an Alien Abductee" 46 minutes

"Psychic Investigators" 78 minutes

"Weird or What with William Shatner" 152 minutes

"5th Dimension" 147 minutes

"Boogeymen: Monsters Among Us" 135 minutes

"Celtic Monsters" 45 minutes

"The Other Side" 63 minutes

"Halloween: Feast of the Dying Sun" 51 minutes

"War on Witches" 47 minutes

"Vampire Skeletons" 45 minutes

"The Real Exorcist" 138 minutes

"Haunting Australia" 135 minutes

"Paranormal Egypt" 100 minutes

"Dead Famous" 138 minutes

In exchange, the company will pay $2,400 and a year membership to the platform.

Advertisement

Applications are being accepted until Oct. 11. Apply here.