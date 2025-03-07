Street Beet vegan pop-up taking over Detroit Bobcat Bonnie's space

article

The Brief Vegan pop-up Street Beet is getting a home - the former Bobcat Bonnie's spot in Corktown. Bobcat Bonnie's closed its flagship restaurant this week. Street Beet plans to offer food, coffee, and a place to gather.



Days after Bobcat Bonnie's announced the closure of its location in Detroit, we know who will soon occupy the space along Michigan Avenue in Corktown.

Street Beet, a pop-up vegan eatery currently operating out of Third Street Bar, is taking over the spot. Additionally, a new business, Washed Up Coffee, will also fill the space. It will operate alongside Street Beet's breakfast service.

According to a press release from Street Beet, the plan is to have a full-service restaurant, walk-up window, cocktails, and an in-house bakery, led by owner and Chef Meghan Shaw, general manager Eva Guillen, and pastry and sous chef Mary "Lou" Hammer. The coffee side will be run by Emily Potter and Amélie Haakonsen.

Street Beet also plans to hold game nights and feature DJs, with the goal of being a community hub and third space.

"With Street Beet serving up house-made pastries and the space designed as a welcoming spot to work, hang out, and connect – it's set to become a new favorite for coffee lovers and the community," Street Beet wrote in the press release.

The building where Street Beet and Washed Up is moving opened up earlier this week, when Bobcat Bonnie's announced it was closing its flagship restaurant immediately. It's the fourth Bobcat location to close since last year.

An opening date for Street Beet hasn't been shared.