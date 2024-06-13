Strong storms begin moving through SE Michigan Thursday

A line of strong thunderstorms are moving toward southeast Michigan Thursday evening, already causing a special weather statement alert.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Macomb, St. Clair and Lapeer counties until 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service is calling for lighting, heavy downpours, and wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour are the main hazards. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Both Livingston and Washtenaw counties were issued the weather statement for the line of storms extending from near Fowlerville to near Stockbridge to Jackson at 60 miles an hour.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

