Strong to severe storms expected overnight and early Wednesday

Hey gang, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the overnight period for all of Southeast Michigan.

Storms will roll through Metro Detroit sometime after 2 a.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is currently up for western and central Michigan until 3 a.m.

Damaging wind gusts and power outages are not out of the question with localized flooding always a possibility.

Very warm and humid weather again for Wednesday and Thursday with spotty storms at just about anytime. Highs on both days will be near 90.

It will be mostly cloudy Friday and still some showers possible. High near 85.

Expect less heat and low humidity for the weekend as this pattern finally breaks. We'll be under partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Advertisement

-Luterman