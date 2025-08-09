StubHub says Chris Brown tickets weren't 'fake,' just in error

On Friday Fox 2 reported on a woman, Nerissa Anderson, who said she had missed the Aug. 7 Chris Brown concert after tickets she bought turned out to be for seats that didn't exist.

Stub Hub responded to Fox 2 on Saturday morning, saying it was a simple error, not a scam. They said they refunded Anderson the money, and gave her an additional credit to help make it up to her.

"After reviewing this order, we confirmed it was not a scam or fraudulent transaction. The tickets were valid, but the mislabeled seat numbers and a post-acceptance digital access issue caused confusion. We resolved the issue with a full refund and an additional credit to thank the fan for their patience. We're always working to improve our customer service process, and StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee ensures buyers get valid tickets or their money back."

The original story is linked below.