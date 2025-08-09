Expand / Collapse search

StubHub says Chris Brown tickets weren't 'fake,' just in error

By and Dave Herndon
Published  August 9, 2025 9:05pm EDT
She bought two tickets back in April through Stub Hub for Chris Brown’s concert at Ford Field. She says she didn’t try to claim them until Thursday, the day of the show, and couldn’t.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Friday Fox 2 reported on a woman, Nerissa Anderson, who said she had missed the Aug. 7 Chris Brown concert after tickets she bought turned out to be for seats that didn't exist. 

Stub Hub responded to Fox 2 on Saturday morning, saying it was a simple error, not a scam. They said they refunded Anderson the money, and gave her an additional credit to help make it up to her.

"After reviewing this order, we confirmed it was not a scam or fraudulent transaction. The tickets were valid, but the mislabeled seat numbers and a post-acceptance digital access issue caused confusion. We resolved the issue with a full refund and an additional credit to thank the fan for their patience. We're always working to improve our customer service process, and StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee ensures buyers get valid tickets or their money back."

The original story is linked below. 

