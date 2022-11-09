Student arrested after bringing weapon to Roseville High School, officials say

A student was arrested Wednesday after he brought a weapon to Roseville High School.

According to a letter sent by the superintendent, a person came forward and reported the student to a staff member. The school then went under lockdown until police secured the weapon.

"Our district has done extensive training with staff and students about how to respond to these situations, including safety drills. The staff and students performed exactly how they were trained," said Roseville superintendent Mark Blaszkowski.

Students can use OK2Say to report any possible threat to schools across Michigan and its staff or students.

