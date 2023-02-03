Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school

article

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school.

According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information being passed around about a student bringing a gun to school on Friday.

The leadership team worked to identify the student and secure the gun.

According to the statement, there is no evidence that the student planned to harm anyone on staff or other students at the school. The district said they are investigating how the gun go tinpot the school.