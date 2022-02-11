Student expelled from Detroit schools for bringing firearm to Mumford High School

article

Detroit schools confirmed that a student that brought a gun into one of the district's buildings was expelled following its discovery Thursday.

There was no incident surrounding the discovery and there was no threat or injury connected to the firearm, officials said Feb. 11.

The student was enrolled at Mumford High School and "will not be returning" read a text message that was sent to parents.

The gun was found in a student's backpack after a search during morning entry on Feb. 10.

There was no evidence that the student had planned to use the gun at school or was targeting any staff or students.

The individual was arrested.

School officials cautioned parents to check their kids' backpacks before they attend school.