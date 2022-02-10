Student stabbed family member at Detroit school, spokesperson says

article

A large police presence was observed at a Detroit high school following reports of a stabbing.

According to a spokesperson from Detroit Public Schools, a student stabbed a family member, a preliminary investigation found.

It happened during student arrival Thursday morning, the spokesperson said.

Sources told FOX 2 that a step-son and step-father had gotten into an argument when the son grabbed a box cutter and cut the victim.

The injuries were not found to be life-threatening. The student fled, officials said.

Investigators were on-scene working to confirm the details, who were seen at Henry Ford High School, which is located at 20000 Evergreen Street.

No other harm was caused to any student or staff.

Check back later with FOX 2 for more details.