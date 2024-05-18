Expand / Collapse search

Student-piloted plane crashes in Oxford after reporting engine trouble

By Dave Herndon
Published  May 18, 2024 8:06pm EDT
News
FOX 2 Detroit

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A small aircraft that had just two people on board crashed just before 4 p.m. in Oxford. 

The plane, which had a student pilot and an instructor on board, reported a "rough" engine and was returning to Oakland County International Airport according to officials. 

The plane didn’t make it back to the airport though, and instead crashed inside a gravel pit in Oxford near Ray and North Lapeer Roads, near Oxford High School. 

No one was injured in the crash. 

A small plane crashed in Oxford May 18. (Fox 2 photo by Coulter Mitchell)