Student-piloted plane crashes in Oxford after reporting engine trouble

A small aircraft that had just two people on board crashed just before 4 p.m. in Oxford.

The plane, which had a student pilot and an instructor on board, reported a "rough" engine and was returning to Oakland County International Airport according to officials.

The plane didn’t make it back to the airport though, and instead crashed inside a gravel pit in Oxford near Ray and North Lapeer Roads, near Oxford High School.

No one was injured in the crash.