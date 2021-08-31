Study: Detroit is the 2nd worst city to drive in

Detroit is the second-worst city to drive in, according to a study by WalletHub.

The finance website analyzed a variety of factors to rank the best and worst places to drive. The cost of ownership and maintenance, access to vehicles and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, and safety were considered.

Oakland, Calif. was the top worst city for driving, while San Fransisco, Philidelphia, and New York City rounded out the top five.

Detroit was tied with St. Louis, San Bernardino, Calif., Boston, and Baltimore for having the highest car theft rate. Theft was just one safety factor used to compile the list. Others included accident likelihood, how many drivers are uninsured, and how strict punishments are for driving under the influence.

The top five best cities to drive in, according to the study, are Raleigh, N.C., Lincoln, Neb., Greensboro, N.C., Winston-Salem, N.C., and Corpus Christi, Texas.