MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2020
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Metro Detroit dominated the list of most dangerous intersections last year, with only several intersections outside of the area making the list.
The roundabout at 18 ½ Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights again topped the list compiled by Michigan Auto Law in 2020. Crashes were down 40% from 2019, but it was still the worst.
Most dangerous intersections in Michigan:
- 18 1/2 Mile Rd @ Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights – 131 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries
- 11 Mile Rd/I-696 @ Van Dyke Ave, Warren – 124 Total Crashes, 33 Injuries
- US-131 @ Wealthy St, Grand Rapids – 114 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries
- Martin Pkwy @ Pontiac Trail, Commerce Twp – 110 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries
- Schoolcraft Rd @ Telegraph Rd, Redford Twp – 108 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries
- Burton St SW @ US-131, Grand Rapids – 89 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries
- Orchard Lake Rd @ 14 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills – 89 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries
- 12 Mile Rd @ I-94, Roseville – 88 Total Crashes, 31 Injuries
- Telegraph Rd @ 12 Mile Rd, Southfield – 88 Total Crashes, 20 Injuries
- Conner St @ I-94, Detroit – 79 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries
- Southfield Rd @ W 11 Mile Rd, Lathrup Village – 70 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries
- 10 Mile Rd @ I-94, S.t Clair Shores – 70 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries
- Middlebelt Rd @ Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia – 69 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries
- State Rd @ Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor – 69 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries
- Joy Rd @ M 39, Detroit – 68 Total Crashes, 28 Injuries
- Ford Rd @ Haggerty Rd, Canton Twp – 68 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries
- Metropolitan Pkwy @ Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights – 68 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries
- Hall Rd @ Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights – 67 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries
- 28th St SE @ Division Ave, Grand Rapids – 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries
- Hall Rd @ Romeo Plank Rd, Clinton Twp – 64 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries
