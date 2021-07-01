MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2020

Metro Detroit dominated the list of most dangerous intersections last year, with only several intersections outside of the area making the list.

The roundabout at 18 ½ Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights again topped the list compiled by Michigan Auto Law in 2020. Crashes were down 40% from 2019, but it was still the worst.

Most dangerous intersections in Michigan:

18 1/2 Mile Rd @ Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights – 131 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries 11 Mile Rd/I-696 @ Van Dyke Ave, Warren – 124 Total Crashes, 33 Injuries US-131 @ Wealthy St, Grand Rapids – 114 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries Martin Pkwy @ Pontiac Trail, Commerce Twp – 110 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries Schoolcraft Rd @ Telegraph Rd, Redford Twp – 108 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries Burton St SW @ US-131, Grand Rapids – 89 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries Orchard Lake Rd @ 14 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills – 89 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries 12 Mile Rd @ I-94, Roseville – 88 Total Crashes, 31 Injuries Telegraph Rd @ 12 Mile Rd, Southfield – 88 Total Crashes, 20 Injuries Conner St @ I-94, Detroit – 79 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries Southfield Rd @ W 11 Mile Rd, Lathrup Village – 70 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries 10 Mile Rd @ I-94, S.t Clair Shores – 70 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries Middlebelt Rd @ Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia – 69 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries State Rd @ Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor – 69 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries Joy Rd @ M 39, Detroit – 68 Total Crashes, 28 Injuries Ford Rd @ Haggerty Rd, Canton Twp – 68 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries Metropolitan Pkwy @ Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights – 68 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries Hall Rd @ Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights – 67 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries 28th St SE @ Division Ave, Grand Rapids – 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries Hall Rd @ Romeo Plank Rd, Clinton Twp – 64 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries