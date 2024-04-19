Where to park for the NFL Draft in Detroit

Several hundred thousand people are about to descend upon the Motor City for Detroit's biggest event since the Super Bowl in 2006. We're talking over 300,000 – at least, that's how many were at Kansas City's draft last year – in Detroit over the weekend.

If you're one of the hundreds of thousands expected to head into Detroit, there's a lot you need to know about getting into and out of Downtown.

Detroit is a car-city – considering it put the world on wheels – but that means it is primarily all about driving your personal car down to an event and then driving home. But during this event, that thinking is out the window.

There are already several roads closed in and around Downtown Detroit with more being added leading up to Thursday's draft. The road closure were carefully planned by the city and NFL to minimize disruption to those who live and work in the area.

The city is strongly urging people not to drive their cars. The street parking, which is typically very easy to find around downtown, will not be allowed in the Central Business District.

Most off-street lots and garages have all been booked – meaning even if you were planning to park at a parking garage you typically use, you're going to be out of luck unless you already booked it.

The Central Business District encompasses all of Downtown Detroit – including Campus Martius and the area around Comerica Park. Basically, from 75 to 375 and from 375 to M10. Don't try to park on the street in that area – because you can't. This is to allow space for first responders in the event of emergencies.

If you do plan to park downtown each day, you're advised to get down before 10 a.m. to avoid issues with traffic or congestion.

In fact, it would advised not to even try to park anywhere close to Downtown Detroit.

Instead, the City wants you hop on the QLINE instead. The QLINE runs from Grand Boulevard down Woodward Ave to Campus Martius. For just $5 to park your car, you can pick one of four secure lots north of Downtown and hop on the QLINE:

WSU Lot 12 at Harper and Woodward - near the Amsterdam QLINE stop

New Center Garage at 116 Lothrop - near Grand Blvd

Cass Garage at 6540 Cass Ave - near the Baltimore QLINE stop

John R & Piquette at 6230 John R. – near the Amsterdam stop

There are other shuttles available as well – but those will cost you a bit more.

At WSU Structures 1, 5, and 2 at 450 W Palmer Ave cost you $10 per car. The Bagley Mobility Hub at. 1501 Wabash is $15 per car (out-of-towners, you should prepay). The River East Garage at 214 Rivard Street will also cost you $15 per car (and you should also prepay this one too).

Other ways to get to the NFL Draft

If you want to completely avoid driving your car into the city – which is probably going to be your best bet – you can take an Uber or Lyft.

Alternatively, SMART is offering a Park & Ride for all three days of the draft from all parts of the Metro Detroit area. Busses will leave once per hour from the following locations:

Great Lakes Crossing, 4000 Baldwin, Auburn Hills

Lakeside Mall, 14000 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights

Clemens Farmers Market, 141 North River Road

Sterling Heights Meijer, 36000 Van Dyke Ave.

Troy Civic Center Park and Ride lot, 520 W. Big Beaver Road

Oakland Community College Orchard Ridge Campus, 27055 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills

Southfield Civic Center bus terminal, 24350 Civic Center Drive

Westland Police Department, 36701 Ford Road

Fairlane Town Center, 18900 Michigan Ave., Dearborn

Lincoln Park Community Center, 3525 Dix Hwy.

Southgate Meijer, 16300 Fort Street

One-way fares for adults are $2 each, $1 for children between 5 and 18, $.50 for adults 65 and older.