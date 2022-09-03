Suit shops fundraise for local charities during Suitember

Baron's Wholesale Clothiers and Todd's Menswear are partnering with men's suit shops nationally to fundraise for local charities.

Suitember highlights dressing well while also raising money for a good cause. Funds raised in Michigan will go towards Friendship Circle; a charity that provides assistance to individuals with special needs and their families.

Suitember fundraising is celebrated the entire month of September (Sept. 1st-30th).

Todd's Menswear is also hosting a Trade in Trade Up event where anyone who trades in a suit will receive a rebate for a new one. The gently used suits will go towards Vets Returning Home; a charity that provides assistance to aid in ending veteran homelessness.