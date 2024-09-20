Summer-like temps are coming to an end

A weak system is bringing some spotty showers to Southeast Michigan Friday evening.

Expect a warm and dry Saturday with lots of sunshine. We officially welcome FALL on Sunday morning and cooler temps will follow early next week.

More clouds are in the forecast for Sunday with the approach of our next cold front leading to some showers Sunday evening into Monday and Tuesday. Temps next week are more fall-like.

For the rest of Friday evening and overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and mild with spotty showers and a low of 64.

On Saturday, partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry with a high of 85.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, and fall begins - but still warm and some evening showers and a high of 83.

The cooler fall-like temps begin on Monday - it will be cloudy with a few showers and not as warm with a high of 73.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and a high of 75.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a high 74.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with a high of 73.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



