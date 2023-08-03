SummerSlam 2023: Where to park in Detroit for WWE event at Ford Field

WWE's SummerSlam comes to Detroit on Saturday, along with other events that will make it a busy night downtown.

The wrestling event begins at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. at Ford Field.

There's also a Mt. Joy concert at The Fillmore, a Smokey Robinson show at the Fox Theatre, and a Tigers game in the afternoon that could impact traffic and parking before SummerSlam.

With such a busy weekend on tap, parking will be scarce, and some lots are already sold out.

Here are some options for parking downtown this weekend:

Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Park for free at the Hollywood Casino garage in Greektown with a Penn Play card.

Anyone 21 and older can get a card by visiting the upper level of the casino. Then, scan the card at the garage and you're good to go.

The parking garage is about a ½ mile from Ford Field.

Ford Field Parking

Parking facilities surround the downtown venues with Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6, and the parking deck located adjacent to Ford Field. Call 313-262-2871 for more details.

If you plan on parking at one of these locations, you'll want to get there early since they operate on a first-come first-serve.

There are other parking locations at the Lions/Tigers Garage, McLaren Garage, 61 E. Elizabeth, and 850 Witherell that are adjacent to Comerica Park.

Reserve a parking spot

Parkwhiz has spots that can be booked in advance. Spot prices vary, with some spots costing as much as $150.

The closer you want to get, the more you are going to pay.

Click here to see event parking that you can reserve.

Ride the QLINE

The QLINE on the Woodward corridor from Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit to the Fisher Building on Grand Boulevard is an option if you want to park a bit away from Ford Field.

Parking is available at Wayne State University and the Amtrak station near Grand Boulevard.

See the full map here.