For Wednesday, we’ll toss in a couple of showers later today, but overall, our sweet stretch of weather rolls on.

Early showers wrap up before the morning commute, with widely scattered showers, and maybe a rumble of thunder returning this afternoon. The rain is tied to a warm front lifting north Thursday as temperatures make a run toward 80 degrees.

And then there's more rain on the way Friday! We’ll start dry, but showers arrive by afternoon and become widespread through the evening and into the night.

We’ll cool down a bit on Saturday, but bounce right back Sunday and into next week. Warm weather wins out for a while.