Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs win coin toss and defer to 49ers

Super Bowl 2024 is set with a field that will feature more main characters than usual this year.

First, there’s the setting. This is the first time the Super Bowl is being played in Las Vegas, so expect to see glitz and glam alongside the irony of playing in the gambling capital, an idea that used to be taboo for the NFL.

There’s Patrick Mahomes and the underdog Kansas City Chiefs (14-6) aiming to become the first repeat champions in 19 years and trying to solidify their claim to a dynasty with a third Super Bowl title in five years.

There’s Brock Purdy returning from a significant injury after rising from "Mr. Irrelevant" to now lead the San Francisco 49ers (14-5) to the brink of a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title that would etch his name alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young.

R&B superstar Usher is leading the halftime show, after a successful and buzzy residency right there in Vegas and announcing a new North American tour that will kick off later this summer.

And, did we mention Taylor Swift?

She’s expected to fly in for Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium from Japan after her concert on Saturday.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff is shortly after 6:30 p.m. Eastern, but pregame shows begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on CBS.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

CBS and Nickelodeon will broadcast the game.

Super Bowl 2024 stream

Allegiant Stadium is seen dressed up for the Super Bowl as Super Bowl preparations continue, on Feb. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune Ne Expand

Paramount+ will have a livestream of the game. It can also be viewed on services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV if you have a subscription.

Who is Usher bringing to the Super Bowl?

Alicia Keys will be a guest of Usher for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Sunday in Las Vegas, according to TMZ .

Usher and Keys last collaborated together on the hit song "My Boo" in 2004, which was on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

He has hinted in interviews at the wide variety of collaborations he’s done over his career, so another surprise guest or two is not out of the realm of possibility.

Super Bowl 2024 national anthem

Country music star Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem.

Rapper Post Malone is slated to follow her performance with "America the Beautiful," and Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.