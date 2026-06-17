Birmingham police apologize for slow response as new video surfaces of out-of-control pool party

The Brief FOX 2, receiving new video from inside that party, as dozens of attendees gather around the home’s pool, some topless, as loud music blares onto the city streets. The party itself was on Saturday, as police were called with reports of cars blocking the street, along with wild scenes of partying along the street and public sidewalks. Police eventually shut down the party and issued several citations.



A new video, new city ordinances, and a new apology from Birmingham Police Wednesday night, amid growing public backlash over a wild pool party over the weekend went viral on social media.

Big picture view:

FOX 2, receiving new video from inside that party, as dozens of attendees gather around the home’s pool, some topless, as loud music blares onto the city streets.

The party itself was on Saturday, as police were called with reports of cars blocking the street, along with wild scenes of partying along the street and public sidewalks.

Police eventually shut down the party and issued several citations.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, in a new Facebook post, Birmingham police admit they should have responded quicker and shut down the party sooner. The post reads in part:



"While officers shut the party down and issued multiple citations, the department acknowledges the party should have been shut down earlier."

The Birmingham Police Department is also vowing to take swifter action if similar incidents occur going forward, saying:

"Should an event require intervention in the future, there will be police supervision to ensure the orderly and safe dispersal of attendees. We recognize the disruption this incident caused for neighboring residents and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the event while reviewing procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future."

On the city of Birmingham’s website, a new "Private pool ordinance" page was added Wednesday, which says the city is investigating the party and associated rental from Saturday. The city, also adding:

"The behavior and activities associated with the event were inconsistent with the peaceful character and expectations of Birmingham’s residential neighborhoods. The City takes such violations seriously and will continue to enforce its ordinances to help protect the health, safety, welfare and quality of life of residents."

Dig deeper:

Officials say the owner of the property didn't rent out his house — he rented out the pool on a specialized rental app, violating Birmingham's zoning ordinance. And in the wake of this latest high-profile incident involving rental properties in the city, Monday's City Commission meeting, the focus was on short-term rentals.

The owner and the pool renter did receive violations for creating a nuisance and disorderly conduct.

The videos of the incident, sparking a new round of outcry from community members who had already been calling for a crackdown on rental properties following a shooting at a Birmingham rental property in late April. At an April 27 city council meeting, Birmingham city officials voted to suspend home rentals of 30 days or less, such as those made using rental apps like AirBnb or VRBO, in response to that shooting.

The resolution called for creating an ordinance that eliminates any short-term rentals, or STRs, that are not owner-occupied. It's modeled off of a resolution that passed in New York City.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Brimingham Police and previous reporting.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: