Superheroes surprise young patients at Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center

Young patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston got a visit from some very special guests on Thursday.

Batman, Superman and Ironman dropped in for the surprise – literally.

Superman and Batman wave at children while rappelling down the building.

In true super hero fashion, they rappelled down the towering building waving into the windows.

They performed gravity defying stunts on the way down.

Ironman, Batman and Superman rappel down the MD Anderson Cancer Center building.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time superheroes have visited the brave children at MD Anderson. Batman, Ironman and Spiderman scaled the building in 2017.