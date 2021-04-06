Superior Materials is hiring for high-profile concrete jobs across metro Detroit

Progress is being poured everywhere you turn. From MDOT road projects to the nearly 700-foot skyscraper being built by Dan Gilbert's team at the former Hudson's site downtown.

Many of these projects have one thing in common, the concrete being used to build.

"Quite frankly I think my kids are sick of it, dad's on that job, dad's on that job, dad did this job," said Deven Bond.

Bond is with Superior Materials, one of the leading concrete providers in Michigan. Every year they pour nearly 900,000 cubic yards of it with two plants in Lansing and in Flint.

Then there's the portable plants that hit job sites.

"Basically, they are concrete plants on wheels," Bond said. "So we drive them to certain to job sites and leave them onsite. It's quite a process but we definitely need help with that."

Bond says they're hiring for all types of positions.

"We are hiring, we are hiring drivers, we are hiring mechanics, we are hiring laborers, highly competitive wages and benefits, retirement, so we are looking for people," he said.

Gordie Howe International Bridge rendering that will span Detroit to Windsor.

They are paying union scale. Experience isn't required and they will help train.

They're also working on the Gordie Howe International Bridge and the new Amazon Distribution Center.



Bond says most of the people who join Superor Materials stay for their whole careers.



Not everyone gets to say they had a hand in building pieces of a great American city.

The former Hudson's site in Detroit.

"I tell them, someday you will remember driving by this Hudson's tower with your dad, and say yeah my dad that! They can tell their kids," he said.

For more information go to http://superiormaterialsllc.com/