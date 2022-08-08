Supernatural Brewing plans Wildwood Sourfest with 18 sour beers on tap
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Love sour beers? You're in luck.
Supernatural Brewing and Spirits in Livonia will feature 18 sour beers on tap later this month as part of Wildwood Sourfest.
Beer will be flowing from 2-10 p.m. Aug. 27, while food specials, including craft hot dogs and handmade corn dogs, start at 4 p.m.
The brewery is at 36685 Plymouth Rd.
Sourfest on-tap list:
- Lemon Meringue PieSour ale with lemon zest, lactose, vanilla, & graham crackers
- Snozzberry ParfaitSour ale w/ secret blend of five different fruits, a hint of spice, lactose, & vanilla
- Mango habaneroSour ale brewed w/ mangos & habaneros
- Blood MoonSour ale brewed w cab sav wine must
- Mango Cosmic OwlSour IPA brewed with mangos
- Blueberry Cosmic OwlSour IPA brewed with blueberries
- Passionfruit Cosmic OwlSour IPA brewed with passionfruit
- Apple Pie à la Mode Sour ale brewed w/ graham crackers, apples, cinnamon, lactose, & vanilla
- Cherry I am a Jelly Donut Tart cherry berliner weisse w/ lactose and vanilla
- Loki JuiceSour braggot w/ cherries and honey
- BifrostSour braggot w/ blackberries and cherries
- Tangerine DreamCreamsicle sour ale
- Strawberry Siesta Strawberry cheesecake sour ale
- Tea time Sour braggot brewed w/ matcha tea & honey
- Watermelon man Sour ale w/ watermelon & natural flavors added
- Barrel Aged Lunar EclipseA dark sour braggot brewed w / cabernet sauvignon wine must aged in brett barrels w/ a touch of spice and honey
- Wildwood KriekTraditional sour wheat ale soured in barrels for two years then refermented on michigan cherries
- Wildwood SnozzberryTraditional sour wheat ale soured in barrels for two years then refermented on snozzberry fruit blend