Supernatural Brewing plans Wildwood Sourfest with 18 sour beers on tap

Love sour beers? You're in luck.

Supernatural Brewing and Spirits in Livonia will feature 18 sour beers on tap later this month as part of Wildwood Sourfest.

Beer will be flowing from 2-10 p.m. Aug. 27, while food specials, including craft hot dogs and handmade corn dogs, start at 4 p.m.

The brewery is at 36685 Plymouth Rd.

Sourfest on-tap list: