Burning Foot Beer Festival combines brews, music, and camping in west Michigan

Burning Foot isn't your typical beer festival.

Sample craft beers while bands play, then end the night camping along Lake Michigan at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Nearly 100 breweries will be serving up their beers.

This year's music lineup includes the Plain White Ts, Everlast, Lit, Passafire, and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

When the fest ends, there's tent camping next to the event grounds, and RV parking nearby.

A $60 ticket includes 15 beer samples and a glass. VIP tickets and designated driver tickets are also available.

Tent camping is available for $75. RV camping is sold out.

