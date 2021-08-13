Support rallies around Clarkston single mom who lost home from lightning strike

A lightning strike overnight sets a single mom's home ablaze and she lost everything - after moving in less than two weeks ago.

Since the story aired our viewer generosity continues, along with the community doing so much for this mom and daughter.





"How am I going to tell my daughter. She is out of town and I'll have to tell her tomorrow," said Lisa Hanes.



This was Thursday. A day after the lighting struck her gas meter outside of her home in Clarkston, just 13 days after moving in.



"I work full-time and I just took a job doing Door Dashing to furnish this place," she said.



It was supposed to be a fresh start for Lisa and her daughter 11-year-old Eastyn until their home caught fire, then burned. It's all gone.



"All I wanted was baby pictures of my daughter so I grabbed about 10 and took off," she said.



Eastyn was out of town during the fire - Hanes will have to deliver the news.



"I will just have to tell her eventually we will get a new home and this wasn't meant for us," Hanes said.

Since our story aired - the fundraising page that friends set up, raised more than $20,000 and the giving - continues.



"She is a single mother trying to make everything work for Eastyn, it's just heartbreaking," said Lauren Lenter, The Dance Shoppe.



Lauren Lenter runs the dance studio, Eastyn has been going to for six years rallying around this family.



"The messages and the outpouring from our studio families has been amazing," Hanes said.



And on top of that…



"We gave her free tuition so she won't have to pay for dance for the entire season while lisa gets back on her feet," Lenter said.



They'll stay with Lisa's parents for now and rebuild their lives, again.



"I'm thankful and grateful," Hanes said.

Lisa Hanes and her daughter Eastyn.

There is still that GoFundMe set up - head over HERE to donate.