Supreme Court says states can ban transgender athletes from girls' sports teams

The Brief The Supreme Court has ruled that states can ban transgender students from competing in girls' sports teams. In Michigan, a transgender athlete can play on a girls' team if she obtains a waiver from the athletic association.



The U.S. Supreme Court said that states could ban transgender student athletes from competing on girls' sports teams.

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A win for the Trump Administration. But in Michigan, a transgender athlete can play on a girls' team if she obtains a waiver from the athletic association.

ACLU attorney Jay Kaplan says Michigan provides other protections for transgender athletes.

"Michigan's Elliott-Larsen law gives extra protection to transgender people," said Kaplan. "He'll also say that should the Legislature want to ban transgender athletes from playing in the sport with which they identify, it would be harder in Michigan."

Twenty-five states also ban transgender athletes from playing in sports with which they identify.

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