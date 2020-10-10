Suspect, 17, arrested for connection to deadly shooting of another teen in Pontiac

Authorities have confirmed that a 17-year-old suspect is now in custody for his connection to a shooting that took the life of another teen.

Police say the shooting happened Friday night right before 8:30 in the 100 Block of Thorpe Street. Police and medics arrived to the location after receiving reports that an 18-year-old man was on the sidewalk injured - with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim, who has been identified by family as Kris Grant-Alexander, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police told FOX 2 there were three suspects and as the investigation progressed, it is believed that the shooting happened during a marijuana transaction between the victim and the suspects.

On Saturday, police arrested one of the suspects, a 17-year-old man, from Genoa Township, who was a rear seat passenger in the car where the shots came from.

The driver, a 19 year old man, and another passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were taken to the Pontiac Substation for questioning, but were released, pending further investigation.

The gun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered by detectives.

The less than one ounce of marijuana that was a part of the transaction was also recovered, but in an abandoned home on Thorpe Street.

Charges for the 17-year-old suspect are expected to be revealed during his arraignment on Monday or Tuesday.

