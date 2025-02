article

The Brief A woman was shot and killed Friday at a home on Washburn near Santa Clara in Detroit. After the shooting, a man barricaded himself inside the home. He was arrested after he eventually surrendered.



A woman is dead after a shooting and barricaded gunman situation Friday morning in Detroit.

Police were called to the area of Washburn and Santa Clara around 9:05 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered and was arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.