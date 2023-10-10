Suspect allegedly caught masturbating in Dearborn Heights charged with indecent exposure, possession of meth

article

A suspect who authorities say was caught publicly masturbating in Dearborn Heights is now facing charges for that crime, along with possession of meth.

Michael Thomlinson, 45, of Dearborn Heights, was allegedly caught touching himself outside a home in the 24000 block of Annapolis on Sept. 29. Authorities say he had meth and a cucumber when he was arrested.

He is now charged with controlled substance - possession of methamphetamine, aggravated indecent exposure, and indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person. According to court records, Thomlinson is currently on probation for an aggravated indecent exposure last year.

Police said this incident was part of a rash of public masturbation cases in the city recently. Three men in three different locations were all seen touching themselves. Thomlinson is the only one who has been caught.

Now, investigators are working to see if these incidents are part of something bigger.

"Anytime you get these reports of something very similar like this, yes, there is no coincidence," said Paul Vanderplow, with Dearborn Heights police. "It sounds like one of those TikTok challenges."

