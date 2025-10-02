Suspect arrested after hitting MSP patrol vehicle with truck stolen from Taylor

The Brief A license plate reader led police to a pickup truck reported stolen out of Taylor. When Michigan State Police blocked the truck in at a Detroit gas station, the driver allegedly hit a police vehicle. The suspect was arrested.



A hit on a license plate reader Wednesday evening led to police recovering a stolen vehicle in Detroit, but not until after the suspect crashed into a Michigan State Police patrol car.

The backstory:

According to MSP, a license plate reader alerted police around 7:25 p.m. that a pickup truck stolen from Taylor was in the area of Schaefer and I-96. Troopers began following the truck as they waited for backup.

The suspect pulled into the parking lot of a Detroit gas station in the area of Joy and Greenfield, so troopers pulled vehicles in front of and behind the stolen truck. While blocking the vehicle, the driver allegedly backed into a patrol car. The suspect then tried to drive forward, but a trooper deployed his Taser.

Police were then able to take the driver, an 18-year-old Detroit man, into custody. Police said an 18-year-old woman and 1-year-old boy were also inside the truck. No one was injured.

"Great work by troopers to take this suspect into custody without any injuries to the public or the suspect," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "The increased use of technology from license plate readers, helicopters and cameras are helping us take these dangerous criminals off the street."

What's next:

The suspect is in custody pending a review of the case by the prosecutor's office.

Taylor police now have possession of the truck as the stolen vehicle investigation continues.