Suspect arrested after two killed in early-morning shooting in Detroit

Two people are dead after an early morning shooting on Detroit's west side, police say.

A suspect is also in custody, though his identity has not been released.

What we know:

Detroit police responded to a house on Coyle Street just after midnight following reports of a shooting.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were found with gunshot wounds inside the residence, which is near Keeler Street.

A man in his 30s was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The motivation behind the shooting is unknown.

Police have not released any details around what happened. The suspect's identity is also unknown and won't be public until after he is arraigned in court.

What they're saying:

Carl Jeters, a local neighbor, was shocked to discover such a grisly scene unfolding in his normally quiet neighborhood.

"I know that’s gotta be heavy. For your son to get shot, man," he said. "God bless their souls. But woo this morning has been one."

He added that it is mostly older folks that live in the area.

"That was surprising to me. We normally have a nice quiet neighborhood with a few kids, but it’s really older people staying in this neighborhood, so we don’t have a whole lot of stuff," he said.

A community activist, Pastor Maurice ‘Mo’ Hardwick, said the shooting follows a familiar theme of people using violence to solve their problems.

"I think the world at large and relationships need some deescalation, conflict resolution and some social teaching on the grand scale," he said.