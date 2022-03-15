Suspect arrested in connection with serial attacks on homeless men in DC, NYC: police

Authorities say a suspect they believe has been stalking homeless men in D.C. and New York City, killing at least two and wounding three others in less than two weeks, has been arrested.

Police say the person is being interviewed in the District after being taken in for questioning Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC'S HELP FINDING GUNMAN TARGETING AND MURDERING HOMELESS MEN

The disturbing incidents began in Washington on March 3 when a homeless man was shot around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The man was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

On March 8 a man was found shot in the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast at around 1:21 a.m. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

DC POLICE RELEASE NEW VIDEO OF 'PERSON OF INTEREST' IN HOMELESS KILLINGS

On March 9, authorities responded to an outdoor tent fire in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast where they found the remains of a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. The man suffered multiple stab and gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Several days later on March 12, authorities in New York say a 38-year-old male was shot in the arm while sleeping on King Street near Varick Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Later that night at around 5 p.m., police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots at around 6 a.m. that morning.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Monday evening for a joint news conference to announce a total reward of $70,000 for information leading to an arrest.

D.C. Police Chief Contee said D.C. Cpt. Kevin Kentish, an NYC native, happened to see the images released by NYPD Saturday night and, from there, investigators were able to link the cases in both cities.

The NYPD is working with Washington, D.C. police to see if the same man might be responsible for three shootings involving homeless men there.

"By early next morning, (D.C. Police) was in contact with us," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Jimmy Esseg. "So it really gave our investigation a really good jumpstart with these pictures and the exchange of information and cooperation."

"It could’ve been months before we could make the connection, so Cpt. Kentish, great job sir," Contee said to Kintish, who was at the press briefing.

Police say ballistic evidence shows it was the same gun used in these cases.

Authorities say the investigation is still continuing and that more information will be released as it becomes available. Police thanked the public for their help with the investigation.