Suspect arrested in intentional crash turn gunfire on I-96 in Detroit

Police are still investigating a homicide situation on the I-96 freeway and Elmhurst ave in Detroit early morning Saturday.

When police arrived there was a two-car crash and a man wounded laying on the ground and a woman passenger uninjured.

Detroit EMS sent the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the investigation revealed that the crash was intentional and resulted in the gunfire. The parties involved knew each other.

The freeway was closed down to collect evidence and the woman passenger was taken to the Metro South Post to be interviewed.

The suspect involved was later located at a home in Detroit and was arrested without incident by MSP Second District Fugitive team.