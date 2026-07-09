Suspect arrested in Oakland County overnight, ending shelter-in-place order

The Brief Residents in Rose Township were told to shelter in place during a police situation Thursday night. The search was discontinued at about 1 a.m. Friday with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office providing no additional information. As of 9 a.m. the sheriff's office revealed the suspect is now in custody.



The search for a suspect in Oakland County ended with his arrest in the early morning hours of Friday, according to investigators.

What we know:

The active police situation took place in Rose Township Thursday night where residents were told to stay indoors. By 1 a.m. the search was discontinued, although the sheriff's office would not reveal to FOX 2 why, at the time.

Oakland County deputies had been searching for the suspect who ran off following a police chase that started in Green Oak Township and continued through Lyon Township, Milford, Highland Township, before ending in Rose Township.

Multiple police departments had been searching for the suspect in the area of Rose Center Road and Hickory Ridge Drive in Rose Township.

Deputies had said there was no known danger to the public.

What's next:

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is expected to be arraigned in the next few days.