Suspect breaks into occupied Detroit home, fights with resident before fleeing

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who broke into a home and fought with the resident last month.

Police said the suspect got into a physical altercation with a resident in the 9940 block of Georgia Street after breaking into the home around 9 a.m. Oct. 30.

The suspect fled after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.