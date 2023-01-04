Suspect busted with fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone by Macomb Enforcement Team, MSP

article

A Macomb Township resident was busted for selling fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills.

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted an investigation in late December leading to a Michigan State Police traffic stop in St. Clair County on Jan. 3.

Investigators recovered 1,964 suspected fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine, and seized two vehicles with $6,000.00 with intent to forfeit.

"Based on information from the traffic stop and previous knowledge, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspects residence," COMET said in a release.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing. COMET was assisted by troopers from the Lapeer Post, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, and Roseville Police Department.

Law enforcement has not named the suspect.

