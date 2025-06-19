Suspect charged with murder after deadly Pontiac drive-by shooting

article

A man currently on probation is now facing murder charges after he allegedly killed an Auburn Hills man in a drive-by shooting in Pontiac last week.

Tremaine Jevon Love, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and two counts of felony firearm for the June 13 shooting.

The backstory:

Authorities allege that Love shot and killed 26-year-old Thomas Jerrell Washington in the area of Auburn and Russell in Pontiac. Witnesses reported seeing someone shooting from a vehicle before leaving the scene.

Washington suffered gunshot wounds to his wrist and back. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Within hours of the shooting, investigators had identified Love and arrested him during a traffic stop in West Bloomfield.

Dig deeper:

According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Love is currently on probation for fraud and possessing marijuana.

He also has previous weapons convictions and a conviction for possessing narcotics.

"I am very proud of our teamwork that quickly located and took into custody this murder suspect," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I have said numerous times that a small number of people commit a large number of violent crimes. Given his background, it reaffirms my point. Individuals that have this proclivity for gun crimes need to do significant prison time. This individual needs to spend the rest of his life behind bars."