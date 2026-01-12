Suspect charged in New Year's Eve murder that sparked Inkster manhunt

article

The Brief A 34-year-old Inkster man has been charged in a New Year's Eve fatal shooting. Brocc Pedro Straughter is accused of first-degree murder. Victim Rondell Russell Harris, 34, was found on a bed with a gunshot wound to his head.



An Inkster man was charged with first-degree premeditated murder Friday stemming from a New Year's Eve shooting and police manhunt.

The backstory:

Brocc Pedro Straughter is accused of fatally shooting a man who was found on a mattress with a gunshot wound to the side of his head in Inkster.

The victim, Rondell Russell Harris, was discovered in the 500 block of Longfellow. Police responded to an open line of someone screaming, "They killed him" in regard to Harris, 34, of Inkster.

Police say Straughter, 34, jumped a fence and fled the scene, near Cherry Hill, and ran towards Middle Belt Road.

He was arrested on January 6 after an investigation by Inkster police.