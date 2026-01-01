Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in deadly Inkster NYE shooting at large

By David Komer
Published  January 1, 2026 11:11am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
A New Year's Eve shooting investigation that left one victim dead is ongoing this morning in Inkster.

The Brief

    • An overnight New Year's Eve shooting left one person dead.
    • Inkster police are looking for the murder suspect Thursday.

FOX 2 - A victim is dead and the suspect is on the run after a shooting in the overnight New Year's Eve hours.

What we know:

The fatal shooting took place on Longfellow Street near Cherry Hill and Middle Belt.

Multiple police agencies swarmed the scene and a search is underway for the suspect who fled.

What we don't know:

No description of the suspect or circumstances involving the shooting have been released at this time. 

Residents in the area are urged to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police at 313-563-9850.

The Source: Information for this report is from Inkster police. 

Crime and Public SafetyInkster