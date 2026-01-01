Suspect in deadly Inkster NYE shooting at large

The Brief An overnight New Year's Eve shooting left one person dead. Inkster police are looking for the murder suspect Thursday.



A victim is dead and the suspect is on the run after a shooting in the overnight New Year's Eve hours.

What we know:

The fatal shooting took place on Longfellow Street near Cherry Hill and Middle Belt.

Multiple police agencies swarmed the scene and a search is underway for the suspect who fled.

What we don't know:

No description of the suspect or circumstances involving the shooting have been released at this time.

Residents in the area are urged to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police at 313-563-9850.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.