Suspect in custody, rival gang violence behind Detroit block party mass shooting, police confirm

Detroit police are confirming new details about the investigation into the mass shooting at a neighborhood block party over the Fourth of July weekend that injured 19 and left two others dead.

Internal emails sent prior to the holiday weekend warned that the department's Mobile Field Force - which handles large gatherings and block parties - would be short-staffed for the time being.

Assistant chief Charles Fitzgerald also confirmed with FOX 2 Friday night that a Detroit police supervisor drove by the unsanctioned party on Rossini Street on the city's east side, but didn't do anything while at the scene.

Additionally, a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting after police confiscated a firearm from his truck. The suspect was taken into federal custody after officers who were responding to the shooting observed the individual speeding away from the scene.

The details were first reported by the Detroit News.

According to a complaint filed in the U.S. Eastern District of Michigan, Cortez Lindsey was charged with a count of felon in possession of a firearm after police found an AR-style rifle inside his Dodge Ram the night of the shooting. It was loaded with ammunition, though the 30-round capacity magazine was missing approximately six rounds.

While it's unclear how the violence escalated on the night of June 7, police believe retaliation between two rival gangs played a role in the shooting.

The fallout from the flurry of violence on the city's east side has played a central role in Detroit police's new strategy policing block parties and other events. That includes beefing up the staffing of its unit that monitors streets while adding more crews to its neighborhood patrols.

Detroit police have also elevated 911 calls about block parties from priority three to priority one.

Despite several emergency calls from worried neighbors last Saturday night, police did not respond to the area of Rossini until after gunfire broke out.