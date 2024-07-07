A horrific shooting spell on Detroit's east side turned a late-night block party into tragedy when gunfire poured out of the crowd in the Mohican Regent neighborhood.

Two people died and 19 others were injured in the latest string of summer shootings that have stricken local neighbors in recent weeks.

As of late Sunday, police had not confirmed anyone had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

What spurred the shooting and how many were involved are among several unanswered questions.

Detroit police confirmed in a statement on Sunday that multiple people were struck around 2:30 a.m. on the city's east side.

The shooting took place at a block party in the 13000 block of Rossini, near Gratiot Avenue.

The victims' ages range from 17–27 years old. The two people killed were a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

One person remains in critical condition while everyone else hurt is expected to recover from their injuries.

Chief James White plans to update the public at a press conference on Monday. The briefing will include the Detroit mayor.

Among the details police will discuss is a "comprehensive new strategy" for managing block parties, a statement from DPD said.

Police were on scene hours after the crowds had dispersed, assessing the scene.

The shooting rattled many who live nearby.

"This is not normal. This type of shooting is not normal and something that we should not sit by and let it continue to happen," said Sandra Turner Handy, an activist. "We have to be proactive in this. We have to be in the community to get residents up and out to fight against this type of violence."

Anyone with information is requested to contact Major crimes at 313-596-2260, Crimestopper at 1-800-Speak-up or Detroit Rewards TV.

Public officials respond

Among those who reacted to the mass shooting news was Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, calling it an "unspeakable tragedy" and "another reminder that gun violence is an epidemic in Detroit and across this nation."

"We must chart a new course of action and I'm calling for an all-hands-on-deck approach to ending the senseless killings and destruction of families in our community," she said in a statement. "My heart and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones."

U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib wrote on the social media platform X that shootings like Sunday's wasn't something that can be normalized.

"Another senseless shooting today, leaving families in our community, shattered. We owe it to our families to address this crisis with urgency," she wrote. "We need to save lives now."