Suspect in Dearborn accused of intentionally running man over with car

The Brief A man in Dearborn was allegedly targeted in a hit-and-run, all over a business dispute. FOX 2 was told he worked for the man who allegedly hit him, and the two had a dispute over a traffic ticket.



A Dearborn man known around town for his SUV was allegedly targeted by a driver and run over, all over a business dispute involving a traffic ticket.

Big picture view:

Security video showed 38-year-old Haider Alfadawi crossing Michigan Ave. last weekend near downtown Dearborn when a driver swerves and runs him down.

"His injuries are extremely serious; they’re life-threatening injuries. He’s on a full ventilator and life support currently," said attorney Amir Makled.

He’s known in town for his decked-out SUV. His attorney, Makled, says if he survives, the traumatic brain injury will affect his quality of life. Dearborn police moved quickly on the suspect, 38-year-old Murtadha Alizairij.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 was told Alfadawi works for the man who allegedly hit him, and the two had a dispute over a traffic ticket. Alizairij was given a $750,000 bond on Monday, with no 10%.

"We want justice for Haider. We want to confirm that he’s going to have a full recovery," said Makled.

This is the second time FOX 2 has covered a tragedy in this family. In 2021, Alfadawi’s 6-year-old daughter was hit and killed by a speeding driver in Dearborn and died in her father’s arms.

The backstory:

On Thursday, Alfadawi made a report to Dearborn police after allegedly being beaten at his home with crowbars. When he followed up a couple of days later, on Saturday, he recorded the interaction with the Dearborn officer.

Sources say the officer was put on administrative duties, and Dearborn police are looking into how he handled the situation. The man who allegedly assaulted Alfadawi is not the same man charged on Monday.