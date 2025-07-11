Suspect in Detroit accused of throwing brick at business owner's vehicle

The Brief A man in his 20's is being sought after by Detroit police after he is accused of vandalism at a gas station. Police say the man became angry after being denied a drink in the store and went outside throwing a brick at the business owner's vehicle. If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information, call 1-800-Speak Up.



A suspect in Detroit was caught on camera getting destructive after being denied a free drink at a gas station.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say on Thursday, July 10, a man entered a Mobil gas station located on 7 Mile at 2 a.m. and became angry after he was denied a free beverage.

The man then left the gas station and returned, throwing a brick through a car windshield that was parked on the street. According to police, the vehicle belonged to the business owner.

The gas station is also a Greenlight partner.

Police say the man then left in an old Cadillac sedan.

"I understand for the last couple of days that he, he’s been out there hanging out and starting some problems with even with the customers themselves,' said manager Moe. "If he’s walking on the street, not even approaching the area or the property, just call the police because they really want him off the streets."

Dig deeper:

The suspect is described by officials as a man who is between 25-30-years-old and 5'6". He is around 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black ‘White Sox’ baseball cap, white t-shirt, gray and black basketball shorts, black socks, and blue and white ‘Air Jordan’ shoes, according to authorities.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information, call 1-800-Speak Up.