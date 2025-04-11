Suspect driver fled police 'just for fun' after crashing into pole in Grosse Pointe Shores
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police responded to a chase on Friday, pursuing a silver sedan in eastern Wayne County.
One male suspect is in custody.
What we know:
A police chase ended on Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores late Friday morning after the fleeing suspect driver crashed.
A source told FOX 2 the suspect fled on foot after crashing. He was eventually arrested behind a garage on a nearby street.
He's been identified as a Black male who was born in 2006.
Sources also said the suspect told law enforcement ran "just for fun."
What we don't know:
The details around why the chase started are unknown and will reported at a later date.
There's also unknown information around the suspect and if there was any other motivation for fleeing.
The Source: Source with law enforcement