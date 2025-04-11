Expand / Collapse search

Suspect driver fled police 'just for fun' after crashing into pole in Grosse Pointe Shores

By Jack Nissen
Published  April 11, 2025 12:26pm EDT
The Brief

    • A police chase in Wayne County ended after the suspect driver crashed late Friday morning
    • The pursuit was initiated in Grosse Point Shores and the male suspect was taken into custody shortly afterwards
    • According to a police source, the suspect fled police "just for fun"

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police responded to a chase on Friday, pursuing a silver sedan in eastern Wayne County.

One male suspect is in custody.

What we know:

A police chase ended on Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores late Friday morning after the fleeing suspect driver crashed.

A source told FOX 2 the suspect fled on foot after crashing. He was eventually arrested behind a garage on a nearby street.

He's been identified as a Black male who was born in 2006.

Sources also said the suspect told law enforcement ran "just for fun." 

What we don't know:

The details around why the chase started are unknown and will reported at a later date.

There's also unknown information around the suspect and if there was any other motivation for fleeing.

The Source: Source with law enforcement

