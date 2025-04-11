article

The Brief A police chase in Wayne County ended after the suspect driver crashed late Friday morning The pursuit was initiated in Grosse Point Shores and the male suspect was taken into custody shortly afterwards According to a police source, the suspect fled police "just for fun"



Police responded to a chase on Friday, pursuing a silver sedan in eastern Wayne County.

One male suspect is in custody.

What we know:

A police chase ended on Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores late Friday morning after the fleeing suspect driver crashed.

A source told FOX 2 the suspect fled on foot after crashing. He was eventually arrested behind a garage on a nearby street.

He's been identified as a Black male who was born in 2006.

Sources also said the suspect told law enforcement ran "just for fun."

What we don't know:

The details around why the chase started are unknown and will reported at a later date.

There's also unknown information around the suspect and if there was any other motivation for fleeing.