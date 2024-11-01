Suspect drives in reverse trying to escape Dearborn police pursuit

A bizarre Dearborn police chase featured the suspect fleeing with their car in reverse.

It happened Tuesday afternoon after a patrol officer noticed a stolen car at Ford Road and Oakman. The pursuit began in a gas station parking lot.

"I saw the 'Tastee' sign back there, (I thought) 'Wait, I recognize that gas station - that’s my go-to gas station,'" said resident Andrew Morhan.

Police officer on dashcam: "Single male occupant."

The suspect was driving the stolen vehicle with Florida license plates. He keeps reversing with no sign of stopping, clipping his mirrors on a few vehicles in the process.

The police dash cam video is something you have to see to believe.

The suspect was bound and determined to get away, all while managing to avoid a major crash - and somehow, without injuring anyone.

"You just gotta assume that people are crazy," Morhan said. "Also, I guess, not to praise him - but you've got to be a skilled driver to do that," he said.

About a mile away, it all ended. The driver eventually slowed on McGraw near Lonyo with the suspect holding up his hand to the windshield in surrender.

Police officer on dashcam: "He's coming to a stop, the vehicle has come to a stop we’re going to box him in."

The suspect was taken into custody — and is now facing a number of charges.







