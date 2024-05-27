Suspect exchanges gunfire with Michigan State trooper, rams patrol car

Michigan State Police exchanged gunfire with a 63-year-old man before taking him into custody in mid-Michigan late Sunday night.

Troopers had responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Saginaw when the suspect fled with a 47-year-old female victim.

The woman would later die after a short pursuit from police that ended with shots being fired and the suspect ramming an officer's patrol car.

According to Michigan State Police, officers were first called to 1000 block of Cathay Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

They later stopped the fleeing suspect near Holland Avenue and Outer Drive, before the man charged at officers.

After arresting the suspect, the victim was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Neither the 63-year-old man nor the police were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.