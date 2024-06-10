Suspected drunk driver causes head-on crash in Troy

Police believe a driver was drunk when he crashed into another vehicle head-on Saturday in Troy.

The suspected drunk driver hit the other vehicle in front of the Nino Salvaggio store on Rochester Road near South Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash, though it isn't clear if they crashed into the other vehicles or if they were hit by the other vehicles.

The at-fault driver suffered unknown injuries. He consented to a blood draw.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the head-on crash had to be extricated.

A passenger in the at-fault vehicle suffered a laceration that caused her arm to bleed heavily. A bystander applied a tourniquet to help her until she could be transported to a hospital.