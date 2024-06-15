Brooklands Splashpad shooting: multiple people wounded in Rochester Hills

Preliminary information coming out of Rochester Hills is that there have been multiple people shot, children and adults, at the Brooklands Splashpad in Spencer Park, shortly after 5 p.m.

The shooter is still at large as of 6 p.m. Possibly up to 8 people have been shot - some victims are believed to be children. Watch our continuing coverage in the live player above.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the suspected shooter is potentially "contained nearby."

Preliminary information from police sources say at least six people were shot. Investigators are urging the public to avoid the area around the splash pad, located near Auburn and John R.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is expected to give an update around 7:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is available.