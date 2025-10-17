Suspect impersonates custodian to steal from Hamtramck High School, police say
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is now facing charges after authorities say he impersonated a custodian to steal items from Hamtramck High School.
According to Hamtramck police, staff at the school reported Monday that a man was impersonating staff. Police said the man, later identified as a 34-year-old Hamtramck resident, had used this guise to steal "a substantial amount of property" three times that day.
Once police identified the suspect, they searched his home, and found the stolen property, along with an illegally modified firearm.
The suspect is now facing charges of larceny in a building, felony firearm, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.
The Source: This information is from Hamtramck police.