Suspect in custody after apartment shooting in northern Oakland County

Residents at an apartment complex in northern Oakland County awoke Wednesday morning to sounds of gunfire.

Police are now investigating a deadly shooting at the Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes in Oxford, sources tell FOX 2. But few details around the case beyond that were available.

A suspect was taken into custody, police confirmed. They also said the public was not in any danger.

Neighbors say they heard at least five gunshots near the dumpster outside the complex around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

However, what played out during that period is unknown.

Law enforcement could be seen scouring the parking lot and have been looking through a Ford Escape that was parked at the complex.