Suspect in custody after Southfield police find teen girl shot in vehicle

Southfield police are investigating the shooting of a teenage girl they found in the back of a vehicle during a traffic stop early this morning.

Around 2:50 a.m., officers responding to reports of gunshots near 8 1/2 Mile and Lahser noticed someone driving away from the area.

A further investigation determined the act of violence was not random and have arrested someone who knew the victim.

When police made the stop, they observed a 16-year-old female who is a resident of Detroit. She was sitting in the backseat and was bleeding.

Detectives interviewed people who were at the scene, located near the Plum Hollow Country Club.

Further investigation by police determined the victim knew the subject who shot her, concluding the incident wasn't accidental.

Police say they took "an associate of the victim into custody."

The victim is currently listed in stable condition and at an area hospital.